Final fears before Irma spur some to flee Key West. But a few won’t budge.

More Videos 0:39 Latest track: Irma pounds Cuba, approaches Florida Keys Pause 1:11 Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Irma approaches 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: 1:17 Miami elderly find comfort in a storm at Miami Jewish Health 1:49 Hurricane Irma evacuees turned away from a shelter at Robert Morgan 0:40 Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma 0:36 Crane near Downtown Miami rotates in tropical storm winds 0:35 Satellite imagery shows 3 hurricanes churning in Atlantic basin 1:52 Sheltering people and pets from Hurricane Irma 0:48 Irma inches closer as Florida prepares for the worst Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Irma approaches Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Hurricane Irma approaches the Florida Keys as a category 5 storm. Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Hurricane Irma approaches the Florida Keys as a category 5 storm. Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Hurricane Irma approaches the Florida Keys as a category 5 storm. Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com