Tensions flare at checkpoint as Florida Keys residents pine to go home

By David Ovalle and Larry Kahn

dovalle@miamiherald.com

September 13, 2017 8:08 PM

Tensions flared Wednesday afternoon at a police checkpoint as frustrated Florida Keys residents ran into a checkpoint in Islamorada blocking them from going to their homes in the Middle and Lower Keys.

  Congested traffic at checkpoint into Florida Keys

    Residents wait in traffic at a check point into the Florida Keys to return home after Hurricane Irma forced them to evacuate.

Congested traffic at checkpoint into Florida Keys

Residents wait in traffic at a check point into the Florida Keys to return home after Hurricane Irma forced them to evacuate.

Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Several cars loaded with families, pets and even elderly relatives who had evacuated pleaded with officers to let them through. Some residents waited for hours in the hot sun. At one point, officers warned that their cars would be towed if they did not leave the checkpoint by the evening.

Monroe County spokeswoman Cammy Clark said cars would not be towed unless they were blocking the roadway. She blamed the confusion on an bogus press release from an unknown source stating that the residents could travel to Marathon.

Residents stopped at the checkpoint could go to Coral Shore High at Mile Marker 89 to spend the night. It was still unclear Wednesday evening when the public would be allowed to travel freely on the Overseas Highway, the only road in and out of the Florida Keys.

Keys residents have not been allowed to return to their homes south of Mile Marker 73 because authorities have yet to fully inspect the hardest-hit area and restore enough services to allow an influx of people.

Hurricane Irma made landfall Sunday morning in Cudjoe Key, about 20 northeast of Key West. The damage was worst in the islands north of Cudjoe, such as Big Pine, Summerland and Little Torch.

About 2,000 of 10,000 Keys residents ignored evacuation orders and stayed on the 110-mile-long island chain for the Category 4 storm. The storm wiped out electricity, sewer services and cell-phone services on the island chain, which complicates the return of residents eager to see their businesses and homes.

  • Tempers boil over after residents denied entry back into the Florida Keys

    With Hurricane Irma over, tempers are beginning to boil over after residents are denied entry back into the Florida Keys on Sept. 11, 2017.

Tempers boil over after residents denied entry back into the Florida Keys

With Hurricane Irma over, tempers are beginning to boil over after residents are denied entry back into the Florida Keys on Sept. 11, 2017.

