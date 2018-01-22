Irma trash still fills Keys canals. One has 16 sunken RVs. Is cleanup finally coming?

More Videos 1:27 Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police Pause 2:31 Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship. 1:15 Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 1:41 Florida Keys canal filled with storm debris months after Hurricane Irma 2:26 Police board Greyhound bus, demand proof of citizenship from passengers 1:28 History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer 1:32 "Dreamers," supporters march to Sen. Marco Rubio's office 1:00 Caught on camera: Women who drugged dates, stole their Rolexes 0:37 Cancer won't stop this woman from finishing the Miami Marathon 0:44 Five things to know about Stormy Daniels Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Florida Keys canal filled with storm debri months after Hurricane Irma Big Pine Key residents and county officials try to address the canals on the key filled with debris from Hurricane Irma. Big Pine Key residents and county officials try to address the canals on the key filled with debris from Hurricane Irma. Charles Trainor, Jr. Miami Herald Staff

Big Pine Key residents and county officials try to address the canals on the key filled with debris from Hurricane Irma. Charles Trainor, Jr. Miami Herald Staff