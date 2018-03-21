Is your land at risk for sea rise? More firms want to sell South Florida the answer

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 105 2 killed after Navy jet crashes near Key West Pause 394 Dash cam video shows 2015 rolling shootout 93 Author Jamaica Kincaid at Key West High School 61 Key West Holiday Parade 2017 71 One of the last Trailer Ranch mobile homes is destroyed 175 Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner 52 A windy, sunny day in Key West 91 Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training 20 Meteor burning up over Lower Keys caught on dashcam 92 Keys Detention Center stages Easter egg hunt Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Monroe County official talks about the program to raise the roads in the Florida Keys after Hurricane Irma flooded the area this past September. Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald

Monroe County official talks about the program to raise the roads in the Florida Keys after Hurricane Irma flooded the area this past September. Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald