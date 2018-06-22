Brace yourself, Miami: Summer just started, and temperatures already feel over 100

How hot is it out there in Miami this afternoon?
Hot enough that if you describe it to Mama the way you're thinking you could get slapped.
Hot enough that it has your normal body temperature beat by nearly 10 degrees.
While the thermometer reads a high of 91 degrees, with a heat index of 105 degrees it feels hot enough out there throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and the Florida Keys to spark an alert from the National Weather Service.
The warning comes along with the usual hazardous weather alerts that accompany a South Florida afternoon on this second official day of summer.
According to the weather service, numerous thunderstorms are forecast for the interior and east coast metro areas of Miami-Dade and Broward counties beginning around 2 p.m. These storms could last through the evening.
Some of these slow moving storms could bring dangerous lightning, brief gusty winds and locally heavy rain.
The plus side: it might not feel like 105 degrees when the rain falls on you — maybe more like hot water.
Expect more or less the same over the weekend, the NWS says. We could see afternoon thunderstorms, highs around 90 degrees, and a heat index up to 105 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.
The elderly and those susceptible to heat stroke, which can be fatal, should try and stay inside or out of the sun. Stay hydrated.
And by all means, don't leave your pets or kids in a car in South Florida's broiling heat.
