Why is Drake donating so much money in Miami? It may be part of ‘God’s Plan’

Drake just can’t do enough for the people of Miami. And that’s fine with us.
On Monday, he freaked out students by popping up at Miami Senior High School to shoot parts of his new video for “God’s Plan.”
Before leaving, Drake donated $25,000 and announced that all students will be supplied with uniforms he designed with his clothing label, OVO.
The Canadian rapper, 31, wasn’t done. He later showed up at the University of Miami to surprise a student, Destiny James, with a $50,000 scholarship.
We just popped into the market for a snack & look who we ran into! Good seeing you @Drake pic.twitter.com/PIC2yfLvAZ— City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) February 6, 2018
On Tuesday, Drake paid an unannounced visit to a Sabor Tropical Supermarket, footing the bills for shoppers’ groceries.
E! News reports that he strolled in around 4 p.m. with a megaphone, announcing that the food was on him.
Later, he surprised the residents of Lotus Village and gave the Overtown homeless shelter another check for $50,000, according to Allie Schwartz Grant, a spokeswoman for the nonprofit. The new shelter, capable of accommodating up to 500 people, features a children’s wellness center, a yoga and meditation room and Zen garden.
Grant added that the Grammy winner handed out $150 Target gift cards to all 130 women who live at the shelter, and came equipped with toys and games for all 140 kids.
Is this guy running for office, or what?
On his Instagram, Drake posted a picture of himself on the water with the caption: “Miami thank you.”
No, thank you, Drake.
