About FlKeysNews

ABOUT US
Mission
To be the most comprehensive source of news and information in the Florida Keys.
Description
FLKeysNews.com is the most comprehensive digital news site in the Florida Keys. It regularly attracts between 200,000 and 250,000 monthly unique visitors and more than 540,000 monthly page views. Eighty percent of site visitors are from outside Monroe County, but 55 percent of those viewers are within Florida, meaning a strong regional reach is achieved on the site.
FLKeysNews.com is a subsidiary of the Miami Herald Media Company.
Market
Monroe County is the southernmost county in Florida. It stretches more than 100 miles from Key Largo to Key West and is surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean to the east and the Gulf of Mexico to the west. Its key population centers include Key Largo, Islamorada, Tavernier, Marathon, Big Pine Key and Key West.
The Florida Keys are renowned for being among the most pre-eminent fishing and diving destinations in the world. Recreation options include fishing, diving, kayaking, camping, bicycling and assorted other water and outdoor sports.
Contacts
David Goodhue, Editor/Reporter, dgoodhue@flkeysnews.com
Gwen Filosa, Reporter, gfilosa@flkeysnews.com
News Desk (Breaking News)
To reach us on an urgent issue, call 305 376-INFO (4636) or email online@MiamiHerald.com
Comments