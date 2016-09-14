Dave Mason returning to the Keys

The Key West Theater has added veteran rocker and balladeer Dave Mason to its winter schedule of performers.
Mason is slated to play the theater at 512 Eaton St. on Dec. 12. Tickets are on sale as of noon Sept. 14. Cost is $65 and $80. This show is for people 21 and older.
Mason, co-founder of Traffic and onetime member — briefly — of Derek and the Dominos, is no stranger to the Keys, having played Little Palm Island recently. He’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of Traffic (inducted in 2004), whose hits included “Dear Mr. Fantasy” and “Feelin’ Alright.”
His solo career is also marked by hits including “We Just Disagree” and “Only You Know and I Know.” In addition, he has collaborated with music staples including Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Fleetwood Mac, the Rolling Stones, Graham Nash, Stephen Stills, Rita Coolidge, Leon Russell, Ron Wood and Mama Cass Elliot.
The Key West Theater is at www.thekeywesttheater.com.
Other upcoming acts there you might know include the Nighthawks on Oct. 19, the Psychedelic Furs on on Oct. 22, Little River Band on Oct. 31, Leon Russell Nov. 21 and 22, Taylor Hicks Dec. 10 and Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes on Feb. 21.
