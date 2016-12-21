Comedian Poundstone comes south

Comedian Paula Pounstone, a panelist on NPR’s “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me,” brings her standup to Key West Dec. 22.
She’s playing the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St., for two shows, at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Only those age 21 and over can attend. Tickets are $50 to $70.
Poundstone tours regularly, performing standup comedy across the country. In 2016 she voiced the character Forgetter Paula in Disney/Pixar’s Academy Award-winning animated feature film “Inside Out.” In June 2016, her first double-live CD, “North by Northwest,” debuted at No. 1 on both Amazon’s Hot New Releases–Non Fiction and Comedy CD lists. The CD was recorded in performances at the Big Top Chautauqua in Bayfield, Wis., and the Aladdin Theatre in Portland, Ore.
Poundstone is a staunch supporter of libraries and in 2006 the American Library Association invited her to become the national spokeswoman for United for Libraries, a post she holds to this day. United for Libraries is a grassroots support group with members across the country who raise money for their local libraries.
In 1992 she became the first woman to host the annual White House Correspondents dinner, a role not until then offered to a woman in its 72-year history. That same year, she had an HBO special, “Cats, Cops and Stuff,” and won the Cable ACE Award for best standup comedy special. Her second special for HBO, “Paula Poundstone Goes to Harvard,” was the first time the university allowed its name to be used in the title of a television show.
She has guested on all the late-night talk shows, several television specials and Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion.”
Poundstone is a mother of three and lives in Santa Monica, Calif.
