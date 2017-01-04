Here’s a toast to beer

Fans of craft beers and ales can get their fill at Key Largo’s sixth annual outdoor Brew on the Bay event, planned for Jan. 6 and 7 at the bayside Rowell’s Waterfront Park.
Friday evening kicks off the weekend with a home-brew competition from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Key Largo Lion’s Club, 5 Homestead Ave. at mile marker 99.3 oceanside. Beer crafters compete for the best in four categories from light and easy lagers and middle-of-the-road browns and ambers to big and bold and all things hopped up. A limited number of tickets are to be sold for that event. The cost is $25 per person online and $30 at the door. Tickets include unlimited sampling, appetizers and live music.
Brew on the Bay’s main event is set for 2 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Rowell’s, mile marker 104.5. More than 130 local, regional and worldwide craft and specialty beers are to be available for an unlimited tasting along the waterfront. For fresh, locally made seafood snacks, those attending can stop at the seafood court for fish sandwiches, lobster, shrimp and a Keys favorite, conch fritters.
Retail vendors, games, raffle drawings and live bands round out the afternoon.
General admission tickets are $40 per person. VIP tickets are available and include a one-hour early admission for Saturday’s main event with priority parking, preferred seating, a souvenir glass, T-shirt, backpack and food and specialty tastings in a VIP tent. VIP tickets are $80. Designated drivers can purchase event admission for $15.
Money raised benefits the Rotary Club of Key Largo scholarship fund. For more specifics, go to keylargobrewonthebay.com.
