Everyone’s Celtic this weekend

Rhythms of Celtic rock and traditional Celtic music fill the air at the fourth annual Florida Keys Celtic Festival, set for Jan. 6 to 9 in the Middle Keys.
Scottish band Albannach headlines a diverse weekend musical lineup for the family-friendly event. Other musical higlights include an appearance by international group Rathkeltair, a show featuring the Screaming Orphans, a performance from West of Galway and an acoustic performance by Marcille Wallis & Friends.
A Kilts in the Keys celebration kicks off the weekend featuring Irish music by West of Galway from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Marathon Grill and Ale House in the Gulfside Village at mile marker 50 bayside. The festivities continue at the Marathon Community Park, mile marker 48.5, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. A hickory-stick golf tournament is scheduled Monday.
Other attractions include sheepdog herding demonstrations, the bagpipes and drums of the Police Pipe and Drum of Florida, a sanctioned women’s Highland athletics competition, mens Highland athletics demonstrations and the Florida State Haggis Hurling Championship (if you didn’t know, haggis is a “pudding” containing sheep's pluck —heart, liver and lungs — minced with onion, oatmeal, suet, spices and salt).
Celtic merchandise, food and beverages, children’s activities and local vendors including an Irish tea tent and a pub tent round out the festivities. Single-day admission tickets are available for Saturday or Sunday for $12 per person and two-day admission tickets are $20 for adults. Children age 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.
