Pop the cork!

Scores of tasty reasons pair wine and food lovers together with the Upper Keys’ annual Uncorked: The Key Largo and Islamorada Food and Wine Festival, an 11-day culinary event set for Jan. 5 through Jan. 15.
Visitors can explore the tastes of two Upper Keys areas during the food, wine and spirits celebration that boasts more than 40 foodie events at venues that stretch from mile marker 82 of U.S. 1 to mile marker 107.9.
Events include complimentary beer and spirits tastings, a progressive “dine around town” gourmet dinner, a “dine in the dark” multicourse tapas experience, a grape-stomping contest, pig roasts and a Spanish paella pairing. A junior chocolatiers cooking class is to be held at Key Largo Chocolates and Sunday brunch opportunities are planned as well.
Chef, restaurateur and author Tony Leck from Guernsey in the British Channel Islands and chef Andy Niedenthal showcase a champagne reception and four-course dinner and wine pairing at the Islander Resort at mile marker 82.1.
The festival’s largest event, the outdoor Grand Tasting, is set for Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Islamorada’s Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina at Holiday Isle. Those attending can sample signature dishes from numerous area restaurants, complemented by an impressive selection of wines. Live music, cooking and mixology demonstrations and cocktail tastings round out the afternoon.
For the Grand Tasting, general admission tickets are $65 (plus tax) per person in advance and $75 at the gate. VIP tickets are available that allow early entry at 11 a.m. and a VIP hour until noon for $90 (plus tax). The VIP package includes a souvenir T-shirt, tasting glass and gift bag with a cookbook featuring Keys chefs’ recipes.
For a detailed schedule, go to floridakeysuncorked.com.
Comments