Little White House gets jazzed up

Audiences can sway to the jazz tunes popular during Harry Truman’s presidency on the grounds of the former president’s Little White House on Jan. 15 and 16.
The two performances kick off the Jazz Age Retrospectacular, conceived to explore Key West’s history and culture through the lens of America’s Jazz Age that began in the 1920s.
The concerts are to star second-generation musician Rock Solomon, who learned the jazz genre while helping his father, a Jazz Hall of Fame inductee who performed with greats ranging from Billie Holiday to Quincy Jones, set up 22-piece big band performances in Washington State.
Solomon is a bandleader and singer whose passion is preserving the musical traditions of the Jazz Age while integrating new interpretations. His major influences include Nat King Cole, Louie Armstrong, Mel Torme, Frank Sinatra and Layne Staley.
Solomon’s Little White House performances, set for 8 p.m. both evenings, are to feature songs by Duke Ellington, Cole Porter and Irving Berlin as well as other selections from the Great American Songbook.
The Harry S. Truman Little White House Museum, 111 Front St., was Truman’s presidential headquarters during 11 working vacations from 1946 to 1952. Today the residence is open for tours as Florida’s only presidential museum.
Concert tickets are $60 per person for table seating and are available at www.keystix.com.
