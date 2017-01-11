Art Under the Oaks back for 34th year

A festival of arts and crafts set for Saturday in the Upper Keys features about 80 artists, live music and culinary delights.
The 34th annual Art Under the Oaks is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and in the gardens of San Pedro Catholic Church at mile marker 89.5 bayside.
Among the local artists participating is Claudia Clark of Islamorada, a fabric artist, who sells place mats, potholders, cloth storybooks and towels. This is her 33rd year participating in the show. Cinnamon Edgar of Islamorada has participated in the show for a decade or so and sells 160 different note-card packets, photography and fine art. Marie Henson, a bead artist in Key Largo, also celebrates a decade at the show and plans to bring 300 pieces.
Other local participants are the musicians. Church members Sam and Haney Nekhaila and John Mavis will perform as a trio and individually.
Event-goers should bring their appetites and some cash for the food. The church’s men’s club is to sell pork sandwiches; other food vendors are offering chicken and rice and Greek food.
Admission is free, and parking on site costs $5. Also, free shuttle buses run continuously from Coral Shores High School’s parking lot at mile marker 90 oceanside. No parking will be allowed on the U.S. 1 right of way.
Art Under the Oaks is the church’s primary yearly fundraiser organized by volunteer members of the parish.
