Hallelujah! Theater season kicks in

The Marathon Community Theatre dives into its 2017 season with “The Hallelujah Girls,” opening Thursday.
“The Hallelujah Girls” was written by Jones Hope Wooten, writer of the TV show “The Golden Girls.” The story: After the loss of a dear friend, six feisty Southern women decide that life is short and if they are ever going to change their lives and achieve their dreams, they need to do it now.
The show stars locals Jenn Mixon-Eick, Kathy Hunt, Nancy Smith, Suzanne Terpos, Trish Hintze, Simone Stanton, John Keller and Neil Angiullo. Fred Hundhammer directs and Carolyn Soucy is the producer.
Performances run through Feb. 4. Curtain is at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, with a Sunday matinee on Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. The base ticket price is $25. Tickets can be purchased at www.marathontheater.org, by calling (305) 743-0994 or by visiting the box office between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. The theater is at 5101 Overseas Highway oceanside, around mile marker 49.5.
Readings
The theater will hold auditions for its reading, “Last Train to Nibroc” by Arlene Hutton, at 1 p.m. Jan. 21 and 22. The performances are scheduled for Feb. 17 and 18. Diane Dashevsky is directing. The cast calls for one male and one female.
“Last Train to Nibroc” takes place in the 1940s on an eastbound cross-country train carrying the bodies of American writers Nathanael West and F. Scott Fitzgerald. A young woman planning to be a missionary shares her seat with a charming flyer while they talk about their dreams of bright futures.
For more information, contact the theater.
