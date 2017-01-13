Brass with sass

The Canadian Brass music ensemble comes south for a Sunday show in Key West.
A program including everything from Bernstein to Bach to the Beatles is set for 4 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. The performance is presented by Impromptu Concerts.
The Canadian Brass has been around since 1970. One of its founders, tuba player Chuck Daellenbach, is still in the ensemble. It’s one of the most popular brass groups in the world.
Its repertoire features brass standards as well as a wide-ranging library of original arrangements. These include the works of Renaissance and Baroque masters, classical works, marches, ragtime, Dixieland, Latin, jazz, big band, Broadway and Christian music, as well as popular songs and standards.
The Key West program will include “Little Fugue in G minor” by J.S. Bach; “Damigella Tutta Bella” by C. Monteverdi; “Canzona Per Sonare No. 4” by G. Gabrieli; “Turkish Rondo” by W.A. Mozart; a tribute to Leonard Bernstein; Lennon and McCartney’s “Penny Lane;” “El Relicario” by J. Padilla; “Vals Peruano” by E. Crespo; selections from “Carnaval” by R. Schumann; “Quintet” by M. Kamen; as well as a tribute to ballet.
The Bernstein tribute will be especially pertinent to local music lovers, as the famed American composer was a frequent visitor to Key West. This fact is reflected in the Latin flourishes in his Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, of 1941-42. Over the coming year, Bernstein compositions will be featured by a number of Impromptu Concerts’ visiting musicians, in anticipation of the centennial of his birth next year.
“We’ve changed our program quite a bit in the last year,” said the quintet's French horn player, Bernhard Scully, who also serves as a professor of horn at the University of Illinois. “There’s going to be a big smattering of all kinds of music, including romantic, popular, jazz, Dixieland and more. I think there’s something for everybody in this program, as well as some surprises. We like to keep things interesting.”
Tickets for the concert cost $20 and are available at www.keystix.com or at the door the day of the event. Cash, checks or credit/debit cards are accepted as payment. Students are admitted free. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
