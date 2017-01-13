This contest might tie you up in knots

Key West wouldn’t be Key West without sailors and sailors wouldn’t be sailors without rum and ropes.
Those elements are part of the annual nightly Knot and Shot Contest at the Schooner Wharf Bar in Key West to coincide with Quantum Key West Race Week, which runs from Jan. 15 to 20. It’s the largest international regatta outside the Olympics, organizers say.
Nearly 600 sailors including competitors in the America’s Cup, Olympics and Volvo Ocean Race are expected. Combined, there are more than 90 registered boats in nine classes representing 11 countries. Races are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 16 to 20, with courses to be determined by each day’s wind direction. Good viewing includes Key West’s oceanfront beaches, restaurants and resorts.
The nightly Knot and Shot Contest is on the docks at the Schooner Wharf Bar, 202 William St., in the city’s Historic Seaport, each night at 8:15 during the yacht races.
Here’s how it works: Entrants stand in front of an ice luge and swallow a shot of Mount. Gay that is poured from the top. They then have to tie a bowline and use it to lasso a piling that is on wheels several feet away. The sailor then pulls the piling to him or her and picks up a Kalik beer that is sitting on the base of the piling. They then drink the Kalik and turn the supposedly empty bottle upside down on their head.
The best time of 2016 champion Brian Plate of SUP Key West was seven minutes, 52 seconds. Prizes are given to the winners.
