No shortage of food and wine

Foodies can explore cuisine and premium wines at numerous venues during the annual Key West Food and Wine Festival.
Set for Jan. 25 to 29, the indoor and outdoor events showcase local chefs’ culinary flair and favorite indigenous ingredients and drinks.
Those attending can whet their appetites for island-style food excellence at Henry Flagler’s Welcome Party, planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Casa Marina Resort at 1500 Reynolds St. There are two Wine Around Neighborhood Strolls set for 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 26. You can can choose from the Bahama Village or Historic Seaport experience, with both featuring stops at places for samples of wine and food.
On Jan. 27 is the Sunset Grand Tasting at the Reach Resort, 1435 Simonton St. There will be wines and light bites from the property’s Spencer’s by the Sea featuring the fare of chef Jose Gomez.
Old Town is the setting for the afternoon of Jan. 28 during Old Town Uncorked, which pairs a tasting stroll featuring vintages from diverse wine regions with an exploration of more than 25 boutiques, shops and galleries. There is also a series of winemaker dinners scheduled nightly Jan. 25 to 28. The dinners are guided by wine experts.
Other festival events include a stargazing after-dinner cocktail cruise, seminars, what’s called the Bad Ass Brunch Series and a traditional shrimp boil featuring Key West pink shrimp. A VIP package is available covering admission to multiple events or you can purchase tickets for individual events.
For the full schedule and cost of each event, go to www.keywestfoodandwinefestival.com.
