Violinist Lark brings talents to Keys

Aficionados of classical music can enjoy a performance by the South Florida Symphony featuring violinist Tessa Lark at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26.
Titled “Ubermensch (Superman),” the concert is a highlight of the symphony’s 2017 Masterworks season and takes place at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road on Stock Island.
Lark’s performance will include Erich Korngold’s “Concerto for Violin and Orchestra.” The program also features Richard Strauss’ “Also sprach Zarathustra” and the world premiere of “The Legend of Bird Mountain” by composer Tom Hormel.
Lark has appeared with orchestras including the Santa Fe Symphony and Louisville Orchestra and has performed at New York’s Carnegie Hall. In 2016, she received an Avery Fisher Career Grant and a Naumburg International Violin Award.
Tickets are available at keystix.com and cost $25 to $85 per person depending on seat location. Before Lark’s performance, those attending can enjoy a “symphony chat” at the theater with classical pianist and music historian Edward Pitts.
Led by conductor and Key West native Sebrina María Alfonso, the South Florida Symphony comprises professional musicians from around the U.S. The season’s Masterworks series also includes concerts titled “Order by Disorder” Feb. 22 with pianist Svetlana Smolina and “Untamed Spirit” April 4 featuring pianist Jeffrey Biegel. In addition, the symphony is to present a March 20 homage to Tony Award-winning musicals titled “And the Tony Goes to...” with eight vocal soloists.
