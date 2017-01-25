Violinist Lark brings talents to Keys

1:34 Thieves steal truck, then trailer Pause

0:48 Home health care worker caught on video abusing elderly woman

1:09 Cargo shipment from Cuba arrives at Port Everglades

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

1:51 Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez on the State of the County

0:41 Pollo Tropical looks to get back on top

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

1:41 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)