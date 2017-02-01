Pigeon Key Art Fest back for 23rd year

It hasn’t been held on Pigeon Key for years, but that doesn’t mean the Pigeon Key Art Festival can’t go on.
This year’s edition, the 23rd annual, is set for Saturday and Sunday at the Marathon Community Park. Organizers call it a “a big show for a tiny island.” It will include artwork such as pottery, paintings, glass, sculpture, photography, jewelry and more.
Pigeon Key is a small historic island beneath the Old Seven Mile Bridge that housed workers constructing the Key West Extension of the Florida East Coast Railway in the early 1900s.
Renowned marine-life artist Wyland is to create ink paintings to be auctioned live as part of the annual fundraiser. And those attending can purchase tickets to win one of several pieces of art during the festival’s raffle, held both days.
The expansive community park at mile marker 49 is an ideal setting for food and beverage booths, a beer and wine garden, music and children’s crafts to round out the family-friendly weekend. Other attractions include historical re-enactments, period entertainment and educational programming underscoring the Pigeon Key Foundation’s projects.
Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry for either day is $7 per person for adults and free for children under 12. Parking is free. Those who attend who retain their ticket stubs can redeem them for a half-price tour of Pigeon Key, which includes a ferry ride to the island, within one week of their show admission.
Proceeds support the Pigeon Key Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the historical, environmental and cultural significance of the cultural landmark.
