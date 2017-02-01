Stages alive with music, comedy, drama

Theater lovers from Key Largo to Key West have a wide variety of shows from which to choose from Key Largo to Key West.
The Key Players production of “Mid-Life! The Crisis Musical” opens Feb. 3 at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center at mile marker 102 in Key Largo. It’s a series of scenes and sketches poking fun at the frustrations of mammograms, love handles, weekend warriors and proctology exams. Book, music and lyrics are by Bob Walton and Jim Walton.
“Mid-Life!” stars Cristal Yellen, Kathy Miller, Kelly Sutter, John Rudolph, Jerry Nussenblatt and Graham Garson. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11; and 3 p.m. Feb. 5. Tickets cost $18 in advance or $20 at the door. They’re available at Key Largo Floral at mile marker 99.5, Shear Paradise at mile marker 99.3, Key Largo Chocolates and Ice Cream at mile marker 100.5 and the PostNet store at mile marker 88.
Marathon
The Marathon Community Theatre is closing out “The Hallelujah Girls” this weekend..
“The Hallelujah Girls” was written by Jones Hope Wooten, writer of the TV show “The Golden Girls.” The story: After the loss of a dear friend, six feisty Southern women decide that life is short and if they are ever going to change their lives and achieve their dreams, they need to do it now.
The show stars locals Jenn Mixon-Eick, Kathy Hunt, Nancy Smith, Suzanne Terpos, Trish Hintze, Simone Stanton, John Keller and Neil Angiullo. Fred Hundhammer directs and Carolyn Soucy is the producer.
Performances are Feb. 2, 3 and Feb. 4. Curtain is at 8 p.m. The base ticket price is $25. Tickets can be purchased at www.marathontheater.org, by calling (305) 743-0994 or by visiting the box office between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The theater is at 5101 Overseas Highway oceanside, around mile marker 49.5.
Waterfront
There’s a week and a half left to see the Waterfront Playhouse’s “The Trip to Bountiful,” as the shows closes Feb. 11. Tickets are $25 to $55.
The story: Carrie Watts is an elderly widow trapped in the tiny Houston apartment of her overprotective son and domineering daughter-in-law, who wants to return to her hometown of Bountiful one last time before she dies. With pension check in hand, she breaks free. Her journey is filled with humor and tenderness.
The theater is at 310 Wall St., at Mallory Square in Key West.
Red Barn
The Red Barn Theatre in Key West is also nearing the end of the run of a play, “Murder For Two.” It runs through Feb. 12 at the theater, 310 Duval St. in Key West. Tickets are $40 to $45.
“Murder for Two” is by Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair and is directed by directed by J. Scott Lapp. It stars Joe Kinosian and Noel Carey.
The skinny: “Everyone is suspect. One actor investigates the crime and the other plays all the suspects. Both play the piano. It’s a blend of comedy, music, mayhem and murder.

