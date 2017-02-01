That stings: Bee plans alternative press dinner

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner, an annual tradition in which the press honors itself, the president is the butt of jokes by the invited comedian and the president gets to take lighthearted shots at the media, is getting competition this year from TBS’ Samantha Bee.
She will hold “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” on April 29 against the actual event, TBS said. The host of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” will stage the event at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C.
In 2011, now-President Trump was in the audience and was the subject of numerous jokes, to his face, by then-President Obama and comedian Seth Meyers.
In a TBS release, Bee is described as a “noted purveyor of FAKE NEWS™” and said she will welcome “journalists and non-irritating celebrities from around the world.” Proceeds from Bee’s event are going to the Committee to Protect Journalists (cpj.org).
But TBS shared no details about how Bee’s event might air on the channel. The release hinted at problems with the actual event during the Trump presidency: “We suspect some members of the press may find themselves unexpectedly free that night, and we want to feed them and give them hugs.”
In a statement, Bee said: “The evening is sure to bring plenty of surprises, music, food and laughter — and if you’re not careful you just might learn something. Specifically, you’ll learn how screwed we’d be without a free press.”
“We’re really doing this,” Bee added. “This is not a joke.”
For updates, follow #NotTheWHCD.
