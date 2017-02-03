24-foot mosaic mural is unveiled Tuesday

A mosaic mural created by nearly 400 people is unveiled Feb. 7 in the Upper Keys.
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts’ fifth annual Connections Project road show starts with an opening reception at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center at mile marker 102 bayside Feb. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The reception with wine and hors d’oeuvres is open to the public.
For the Connections Project, the Arts Council provides a 6-inch-by-6-inch blank canvas to nearly 400 local artists and artistic residents who then create a piece of art. Once they are completed, canvases are collected, the 24-foot mosaic is assembled and taken on the road from Key Largo to Key West for six receptions and exhibitions.
The exhibit in Key Largo is the first and is open when the government building is open. It’ll be there for two weeks, then head south to its next exhibit space. To find out the schedule, call the Arts Council (305) 295-4369.
After connecting with the art, patrons can also collect art by making a $35 donation for one canvas or a $100 donation for three at any reception or online at www.keysarts.com. Once the road show has ended, donors receive a randomly selected piece of the mosaic in the mail. Each work includes an artist statement providing insight into the origin of the work.
Comments