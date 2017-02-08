Funny lady: O’Leary returns to Key West to teach her stand-up secrets

Christine O’Leary isn’t kidding when she talks about the grunt work behind stand-up comedy.
“You’ve got to do your homework,” the Boston-born-and-raised O’Leary said during a Monday interview at a Duval Street sidewalk cafe. “An hour and a half of writing for every minute on stage.”
It’s no punch line.
“Fill nine spiral notebooks,” she told a newbie asking for advice this week in Key West. “You have to write 15 minutes every single day. My work is about how I see the world and how the world sees me. Twenty-four-seven, there’s material.”
That kind of work ethic helped make O’Leary , 49, one of the funniest women ever to come out of Key West, where she got her start a decade ago raking in laughs at a lesbian-themed guesthouse. Now she works with the likes of Jay Leno, Tracy Morgan, Margaret Cho and Joy Behar, and nearly five years ago started teaching the art of stand-up comedy.
“I’ve sold out 18 classes, it’s 132 different people,” O’Leary said, adding she loves teaching but isn’t giving up performing.
In Key West, where this month she’s teaching her first workshop, the class is five people, including a massage therapist, a Conch Train driver and School Board veteran and charter fishing boat owner Andy Griffiths.
Anyone can find success at stand-up from her techniques and classes, O’Leary says. They cannot fail.
“Not if they do their homework,” she said. “If they’re lazy, it won’t work.”
She didn’t get there by winging it. O’Leary is in town as an artist in residence at The Studios of Key West, where she is teaching a class of locals how to do more than simply tell jokes into a microphone.
Others: Record every show. Never trash-talk other comedians — they’re your people now. Don’t tell your loved ones your material before the show.
“We’re not allowed to tell our spouses,” Griffiths said while ticking off some O’Leary’s rules. “They might try to talk us out of it.”
They also must pare down their material to a single, tight five minutes, the traditional time limit on late-night TV shows and comedy venues such as Comedy Key West, started by Anne Walters and Joe Madaus last year.
Every Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. at the Blue Room, 1128 Simonton St., local comics get five minutes each on a tiny stage with a microphone in a stand. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door for a two-hour show that almost always features a professional touring comic from out of town.
O’Leary agreed to be the headliner on Feb. 9. She will also perform Saturday at The Studios after her five students take turns opening up for her. The show is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 for members, $38 for non-members and $55 for VIP seating.
O’Leary is hardly all serious during interviews.
When she mentions her wife, who she refers to as “my lesbian husband,” works for the federal government as a lawyer, a dining partner chimes in, “Wow, you did well.”
“She did better,” O’Leary shot back.
Laughs all around.
Gwen Filosa
