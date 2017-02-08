String quartet brings chamber music to the Keys

Violinists Misha Vitenson and Tomas Cotik, violist Michael Klotz and cellist Jason Calloway headline when the Amernet String Quartet comes to the Keys through the Florida Keys Concert Assocation.
The ensemble is in residence at Florida International University in Miami. Keys shows are Feb. 13 at Marathon High School, 350 Sombero Beach Road; and Island Community Church, mile marker 83.2 in Islamorada. Curtain is at 7:30 a.m. both nights and tickets are $30.
The quartet’s schedule has taken the four musicians across the Americas and to Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The U.S. engagements have included the Kennedy Center. Prior to their current position at FIU, the Amernet held posts as Corbett String Quartet-in-Residence at Northern Kentucky University and at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.
Violinist Vitenson began studies with his father, Yuri Vitenson, in his native city of Tashkent, Uzbekistan. In 1990, he immigrated to Israel and continued his studies with Chaim Taub. After receiving his bachelor’s degree in music from the Harid Conservatory School of Music at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Vitenson became a student of Joel Smirnoff at the Juilliard School, where he earned a master’s in music.
He joined the Amernet String Quartet in 2002.
Born in 1978 in Rochester, N.Y., Klotz made his solo debut with the Rochester Philharmonic at age 17. He has also appeared as soloist with the Miami Symphony, Boca Raton Symphonia, Bucharest Radio Orchestra, FIU Symphony, Eastman Philharmonia, Mannes Bach Festival Orchestra, Bowdoin Festival Orchestra and the World Youth Symphony in London.
Klotz joined the Amernet String Quartet in 2002 and has toured the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Romania, Colombia, Belgium and Spain with the ensemble. Klotz is a graduate of the Eastman School of Music.
His former students currently attend and are graduates of prestigious conservatories, including the Curtis Institute of Music, the Juilliard School, Indiana University, and the Cleveland Institute of Music and are already achieving leading roles in the music world. Michael was featured in the November 2013 issue of the “Alumni Spotlight” in the Juilliard Journal and as the subject of Strad Magazine’s “Ask the Teacher” column in the November 2013 issue. Michael Klotz resides in Hallandale Beach, FL with his wife Kelly and sons Jacob and Natan, as well as three dogs and two cats. Visit Michael’s website at www.michaelklotzmusic.com
Cellist Calloway has performed to acclaim throughout North America, the Caribbean, Europe, and the Middle East as soloist and chamber musician. Calloway gave his Carnegie Hall recital debut under the auspices of Artists International and has also been heard in New York at Alice Tully Hall, Steinway Hall, the Museum of Modern Art, the Kosciuszko Foundation, the 92nd Street Y and the Polish Consulate.
Violinist Cotik’s debut was album was released in 2012 with Tao Lin, the first volume of the complete works of Franz Schubert for violin. He earned a doctorate in musical arts from the University of Miami and completed his doctoral research on the interpretation of Schubert's violin and piano music.
Other performances in the Middle Keys Concert Association’s schedule are the Trio Voronezh Feb. 20 at San Pablo Catholic Church in Marathon and Feb. 21 at Island Community Church; and Frederick Moyer Feb. 27 at San Pablo and Feb. 28 at Island Community Church.
Comments