Pop artist Max back in Key West

Pop artist Peter Max returns to Key West for an exhibit and sale of his art, considered buy many to be the backdrop of the 1960s, this weekend.
Called the Valentines’ Day Love & Hearts Exhibition, it’s at the Key West Gallery, 601 Duval St. There are three planned meet-the-artist receptions (RSVP is required): Feb. 11from 1 to 3 p.m. and 7 and 9 p.m., and Feb. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. To sign up, call (305) 292-9339 or send an e-mail to info@keywestgallery.com.
This exhibit features his iconic and best-known pieces, as well, among them “Statue of Liberty,” his “Flag” pieces, “Umbrella Man” and “Cosmic Runner.”
There will also be presentations of his celebrity portraiture in Key West, as Peter Max is revered for his celebrity commissions and portraits.
Max has been the official artist of the Grammy Awards, five NFL Super Bowls, the 2006 Olympics, the World Cup USA, the World Series, the Indy 500, the New York City Marathon and the Kentucky Derby.
