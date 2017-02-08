Noted guitar duo to perform free concert

The duo of Grant Gordy and Ross Martin brings together two of acoustic music’s most forward-thinking virtuoso guitarists for a free concert at Coral Shores High School Performing Arts Center, mile marker 89. The concert will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
“Fans of our recent BayGrass Blue Grass Festival will enjoy Gordy and Martin with their unique blend of bluegrass, jazz and classical guitar,” said David Feder, president of ICE. “These two are recognized masters of several musical styles of guitar music, and the concert will showcase their talents.”
Both Gordy and Martin hail from Brooklyn, N.Y. Feder notes that in addition to the free concert, the duo will also present a music workshop for Coral Shores High School students at 3 p.m. on Feb. 15. “As a major part of our outreach to help students explore and pursue arts and music, we regularly provide workshops and free instruction from professional musicians,” said Feder.
According to Blue Grass Today, Ross Martin and Grant Gordy are “two of the brightest lights in the acoustic world.” Flatpicking Guitar Magazine says “…a ﬂatpicking master in his own right, Grant has also quickly evolved into an underground acoustic guitar legend."
To hear video recordings of the duo or for more information, go to: keysice.com.
ICE…cool entertainment is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing quality entertainment and cultural events to Upper Keys residents and has provided more than $380,000 in music and arts grants to local students and school programs to date.
