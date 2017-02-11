Molly Hatchet guitarist on Marathon show: We want to see all the families come out

Molly Hatchet band members are equally as excited as Marathon residents about their performance at the inaugural Coral Head MusicFest on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The charity music festival is being held at the Marathon Community Park and is sponsored by the American Legion Riders of Post 154 in Marathon. It features six bands,with Molly Hatchet and the Georgia Satellites headlining.
Half the festival proceeds will benefit a charity called Project: VetRelief, an Orlando-based charity helping veterans with such things as emergency assistance and benefits. Veterans are special to Molly Hatchet, according to guitarist Bobby Ingram.
“We do a big tribute to veterans every night on stage. We don’t miss a night without doing that,” Ingram told the Keynoter.
Lead guitarist Dave Hlubek, who helped co-write Molly Hatchet’s biggest hit “Flirtin’ with Disaster” in 1979, and Ingram are original band members. On Feb. 18, the band will play songs from its first album in 1978 through the most recent 2010 “Justice” album and a few songs off one in the works.
“There are songs about truth, honesty, friendship and family — it doesn’t get any better than that,” Ingram said of the new album, which has yet to be named.
“We want to see all the families come out for our southern rock tour. People are discovering Molly Hatchet for the first time and our veteran fans are discovering us for the first time and it’s a good feeling for us to be in the market this long,” he said, adding he likes to call followers friends rather than fans. “The friend base is growing.”
Ingram said the band has played in Key West and Key Largo but never in the Middle Keys. The Coral Head MusicFest show is one of several in the band’s unnamed tour beginning Saturday in New Orleans and ending Aug. 12.
The Georgia Satellites are an Atlanta-based band best known for its 1986 hit “Keep Your Hands to Yourself.”
Lazy Bonez, a 1980s rock tribute band based in Miami, will open for Molly Hatchet and the Georgia Satellites.
“We do a lot of songs by Bon Jovi, Guns N' Roses, Poison and Van Halen,” said Lazy Bonez lead singer and guitarist Joe Bravo. “We do it with the proper attitude and look – the whole bombastic nature of the ’80s rock genre.”
Other bands performing are Shastina, Fiddle Rock and Above the Skyline.
There will be more than 80 booths on the Marathon Community Park grounds during the festival with beer trucks and food vendors, according to event organizer Richard Anderson. He said the other half of proceeds from the event will go to various charities like Key West nonprofit Wesley House Family Services, the Legion Post 154 Flag Retirement Program and Marathon High School scholarship funds, to name a few.
Advance ticket prices are $25 and can be purchased at www.thekeyshookup.com by clicking on “Coral Head Musicfest 2017.” Tickets will be $35 at the gate on the day of the event, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
