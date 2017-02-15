Pops pays tribute to pets

The Keys Community Concert Band of the Upper Keys continues its Pops in the Park season on Saturday in Islamorada, and make sure to bring your well-behaved pets.
That’s because the theme is Creature Feature, with songs to be played including “Crocodile Rock,” “The Lion King” theme and the “Wolf Big Circus March.” The free performance is at 4 p.m. at the Founders Park amphitheater at mile marker 87 bayside. Along with your pet, bring a lounge chair or blanket and picnic food.
There will be a dog procession across the stage, including some adoptable pooches that will stop by to try and win your heart. And the kids will get to go up on stage and play along with elephant nose-like plastic tubes that make a wondrous sound when waved around for the “Monster Under the Bed” number.
Since 1992, the Keys Community Concert Band has staged Saturday Pops in the Park concerts each month between November and April. They feature a diversity of musicians — professionals, retired residents, snowbirds, students, homemakers, scientists and teachers — who share the simple desire to play music.
New members are always welcome under the direction of concert master Susan Bazin. Rehearsals are Mondays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Key Largo School band room at mile marker 105 oceanside.
Comments