Nonstop music on two stages

Musician Terry Cassidy brings together other musicians for a cause on Sunday.
His 18th annual Island Grass Music Fest at Boondocks Grille and Draft House on Ramrod Key benefits Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Florida Keys. It runs from 1 to 6 p.m. on two stages at the restaurant, mile marker 27.2 bayside.
The music is nonstop. The lineup includes Howard Livingston; Gary, Terry and Ron; the Doerfel Family; Pat McCune; Gina DeSimone; and the Piper Road Spring Band comprising Randal Harrison (fiddle), Bob Mason (mandolin), Barry Riese (guitar), Mark Hembree (bass) and Billy “Kangaroo” (washboard).
Livingston plays trop-rock music in the style of Jimmy Buffett. Cassidy started his solo career in 1986 and plays what he calls island folk. The Doerfels, a family from the Lower Keys, play the spectrum, from bluegrass to rock.
In addition to the live music, Island Grass will have vendor booths, raffles and a silent auction with more than 100 items up for bid. Each artist is donating his or her time for the benefit. There is no admission cost.
