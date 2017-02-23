Bassist and pianist showcase talents Sunday

Double-bassist and composer Xavier Foley visits Key West for an Impromptu Concert Series performance at 4 p.m. Feb. 26 and will be accompanied by pianist Kelly Yu-Chieh Lin.
He was born in Marietta, Ga., and eFoley early in his development as a classical bassist, Foley was accepted into the Talent Development Program under the auspices of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. He placed first in the International Society of Bassists Competition Junior Division in 2009 and in the Senior Division in 2011 and in 2010 he was the winner of the Eastern Music Festival Concerto Competition.
“During the concert, I’ll be performing my “ ‘Star Sonata’ ” for the first time in public,” Foley said. “It’s a long story with a lot of elements going on, and I’m pushing to then also play it at my upcoming Kennedy Center debut.”
Foley has appeared as soloist with the Nashville Symphony, Brevard Concert Orchestra and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. In 2016 he earned his bachelor’s degree in music from the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, where he has studied performance and composition.
Kelly Yu-Chieh Lin began her musical studies at an early age on the piano, violin, viola and erhu (a two-stringed bowed Chinese instrument). Soon after, she was winning national competitions and awards on all four instruments in her native Taiwan.
At age 13 she moved to the United States, where she was invited to perform with the Eastern Music Festival Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra, the Idyllwild Arts Academy Orchestra and the Santa Barbara Symphony.
At the Key West concert, the duo will perform “Cello Suite No. 1 BBW 100,” including “Prelude,” “Allemande,” “Courante,” “Sarabande” and “Minuets I & II” by Johann Sebastian Bach; “The Falling Seagull” by Foley; the “’Skyline’ Sonata for Double-Bass and Piano,” including “Apex,” “Twilight,” and “Dawning” by David Orr; the “Allegretto-Capriccio ‘a-La-Chopin” by Giovanni Bottesini; the “Sonata in b-minor for Double-Bass and Piano,” including “Allegro Moderato,” “Adagio Cantabile,” and “Allegro” by Johannes Matthias Sperger; and the aforementioned “’Star’ Sonata for Double-Bass and Piano,” including “Obscurity,” “Gravity Waltz,” “Shards of Light,” “Discovery” and “Star Sonata.”
Tickets cost $20 and are available at www.keystix.com or at the door on the afternoon of the event. The performance is at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. in Key West.
