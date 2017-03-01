You gotta get into this place

Eric Burdon, one of rock ’n roll’s most distinctive voices, brings his hits and more to the Keystock Music Festival, set for Saturday in Key West.
The English-born Burdon and his original band the Animals, formed in the 1960s, were at the forefront of the U.S. music scene. Burdon was the driving force behind a long string of hits including “The House of the Rising Sun,” “It’s My Life,” “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood,” “We Gotta Get Out of This Place,” “San Franciscan Nights” and the antiwar “Sky Pilot.”
Following his time with the Animals, Burdon joined War and sang lead on one of the band’s biggest hits, “Spill the Wine.”
Burdon and the current incarnation of the Animals are scheduled to take the stage the San Carlos Institute at 516 Duval St. Tickets are $100 to $250 and available at www.keystix.com.
In 2010, Rolling Stone magazine put him at No. 57 on its list of the top 100 rock singers.
Keystock’s scheduled opening act is trop rocker Howard Livingston and the Mile Marker 24 Band. The show is presented by Homes for Veterans Inc. and the Rotary Club of Key West. Homes for Veterans is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide housing for active and inactive military personnel and their families.
Doors for Saturday’s show open at 6 p.m. with the concert starting at 7. A cash bar is to be available after 8 p.m.
Comments