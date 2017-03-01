You gotta get into this place

3:11 White House responds to father of slain Navy Seal Pause

2:39 Guantánamo: Ready to grow

4:45 UK travel channel features Miami's art scene

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation at Trump speech

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

1:36 Barbecue Bribery: Payoff for commissioner captured on undercover police video

0:48 Man snatches woman's phone on bus and runs off

1:21 Dolphins Cancer Challenge VII

4:07 'Madan Papa' brings awareness to "sugar babies" in Haiti