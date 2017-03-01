Bluegrass back this weekend on Big Pine

Last weekend brought the Island Grass Music Fest to Ramrod Key. On March 4, the bluegrass continues with what’s called the Bluegrass Bash in the gardens of Grimal Grove on Big Pine Key.
It’s a fundraiser for the Growing Hope Initiative that operates Grimal Grove, where rare tropical plants are cultivated in a place originally a unique fruit grove created by Adolf Grimal but which later fell into disrepair and became a camp for the homeless while getting overgrown with invasive plants.
Patrick Garvey purchased the land in 2013 and brought it back to its former glory by planting dozens of plant species, including mango, lychee, bay rum, soursope and even cacao. It bills itself as a “unique edible park, community arts and education center.”
Saturday’s festival features the Piper Road Spring Band from Wisconsin. The Lower Keys Doerfel Family Bluegrass Band opens the music. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and the music goes until 4. Tickets are $20 per person (children under 16 are admitted free) and available at www.thegrimalgrove.org
The Piper Road Spring Band is marking its 44th year. It started out playing folk, blues, Dixieland and the like but in the early 1970s the members put away the electric amps and guitars and developed their acoustic/bluegrass style. However, they never completely abandoned their roots and have blended Irish fiddle tunes with American country, big band, novelty and Grateful Dead-inspired jams.
The Doerfel Family Bluegrass Band blends country and bluegrass with a touch of blues and pop. The band comprises the vocal talents of Angelica Doerfel and the musicianship of her husband T.J. (of The Doerfels) on banjo and dobro. Their 6-year-old son is now getting caught in the mix singing and playing mandolin, joining several siblings.
Food and drinks will be available throughout the Bluegrass Bash. The grove is at 258 Cunningham Lane.
