Come to the ‘Cabaret’

The Middle Keys get a new “Cabaret” March 9.
That’s when the musical “Cabaret” is scheduled to open at the Marathon Community Theatre for a run going through April 8.
The scene is the raucous Kit Kat Klub night club in Berlin in 1929 as the Great Depression takes hold and Nazism creeps up in Germany. The emcee invites you to leave your troubles outside and come in to hear the music play. When originally staged on Broadway, the production it won eight Tony Awards, including best musical, best score and best choreography. A Broadway revival in 1998 resulted in four Tonys.
The Marathon production stars Devin Clarke as the emcee, Allison Sayer as Sally Bowles, Chance Ruder as Cliff Bradshaw, Lesley Aaron as Fraulein Schneider, Jim “Boomer” Kelly as Herr Schmid, Brian Witte as Ernst Ludwig and NormaJean Noland as Fraulein Kost.
The Kit Kat boys are Scott Milliken, Chris Gaskill, Alex Rickert, Brett Fancil and Robert Farthing. The Kit Kat girls are Noelle Belden, Sarah Brignac, Courtney Coburn, Morgan Walker, Kelly Jacobs, Kara Pascucci, Abby Page, Hannah Gracy and Norma Jean Nolan.
The director is Ann Hart assisted by Kelly. Producer is Fred Hundhammer, Clarkee is the music director and the choreographer is Sarah Brignac.
Performances run Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through April 8. Curtain is at 8 p.m. except for March 26, which is a 3 p.m. matinee. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at www.marathontheater.org, by calling (305) 743-0994 or at the box office at 5101 Overseas Highway.
Comments