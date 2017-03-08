Seafood in the limelight

The Keys’ signature seafoods take center stage this weekend in the Middle Keys.
Countless dishes of lobster, shrimp, conch chowder, stone crabs and more will be served up at the Original Marathon Seafood Festival, planned for Saturday and Sunday at the city’s Community Park at mile marker 48.5 oceanside. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday the festival is open frm 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is $5 per adult. Children under 12 accompanied by a paying adult are admitted free.
Seafood lovers line up to receive generous plates from local fishermen turned chefs who prepare the food using Keys recipes. For example, conch is served as ceviche, chowder, crammed into golden-fried fritters or as bun-hugging “konkwurst.”
Hamburgers, hot dogs, sausages with sides of baked beans, cole slaw, hush puppies and French fries also are on the menu. Sweet finishes include Key lime pie, baked goods and cakes and smoothies. And, of course, beer will be flowing from kegs.
Local fisheries and markets catch, clean and cook the feast comprising nearly 15,000 pounds of fresh seafood that also involves preparing bushels of oysters and bags of clams from the west coast of Florida.
Live music is slated all weekend in genres ranging from reggae and calypso to trop rock, country, folk and groove. A complete entertainment lineup is posted at marathonseafoodfestival.com.
Other attractions at the family-friendly event include a boat show, children’s games, prizes and a raffle giveaway for goodies including a fully stocked cooler of fresh Keys seafood.
More than 200 booths are to dot the park featuring a variety of wares, nautical items, tropical apparel and accessories, plants, flowers, boats, watersports opportunities and information from Keys organizations.
Over the years, the festival has contributed to nearly $80,000 in scholarships for Marathon High School students through the Marathon chapter of the Organized Fishermen of Florida, a statewide group that represents the interests and well-being of the commercial fishing industries. Co-sponsored by the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce, the event also helps fund members’ continuing education opportunities.
