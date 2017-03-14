Guitarist Tim Farrell at CSHS Performing Arts Center

Internationally renowned finger style guitarist Tim Farrell will perform Thursday, March 23. The concert, starting at 8 p.m., will be held at the Coral Shores High School Performing Arts Center, mile marker 89.
Farrell performed in the Upper Keys two years ago to enthusiastic acclaim and has been called “one of the new trailblazers” of acoustic guitar by Fingerstyle Guitar magazine. His music is regularly played and featured on Public Radio International, and his “Codas” cd was the instrumental album of the year at the 7th Annual International Acoustic Music Awards.
“Tim is an uncommonly talented guitarist and plays with both delicacy and power,” said David Feder, president of ICE. “We are particularly pleased that Tim will present a workshop to aspiring high school musicians earlier in the day on the 223rd, sharing his expertise with local students.”
Farrell has an active performing schedule, appearing in a variety of concert venues such as the Montreal Jazz Festival, Carnegie Center, NY Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Memphis Acoustic Guitar Festival.
Admission for the Tim Farrell concert is $15 and free for those 12 and under. For more information, to listen to Farrell’s music, or to purchase tickets in advance, go to the ICE website: keysice.com.
ICE is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing quality entertainment and cultural events to Upper Keys residents. Proceeds from ICE events provide music, dance, and arts scholarships to local students and grants to school programs. To date ICE has awarded more than $380,000 in grants and scholarships
