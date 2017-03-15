Symphony pays homage to Broadway

Broadway classics are paid homage when the South Florida Symphony stages a salute to Tony Award-winning Broadway shows.
“And the Tony Goes To...” is set for 7:30 p.m. March 20, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road on the campus of Florida Keys Community College on Stock Island. The program is to feature songs from Broadway musicals including “Kiss Me Kate,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Cabaret,” “My Fair Lady” and “Fiddler on the Roof.”
Conductor Sebrina Maria Alfonso leads the symphony, which is composed of professional musicians from around the United States. The concert also features a group of vocalists.
They include sopranos Mara Bonde and Bridgette Gan, mezzo-sopranos Janna Baty and Jennifer Feinstein, tenors Davron Monroe and Bobby Nesbitt, and baritones John Whittlesey and Neil Nelson.
Subsequent offerings during the symphony’s 2017 season include its final MasterWorks series offering. Titled “Untamed Spirit,” it features pianist Jeffrey Biegel and is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. April 4.
Before the MasterWorks concert, those attending can enjoy a 6:45 p.m. “symphony chat” with classical pianist and music historian Edward Pitts at the Tennessee Williams Theatre.
Tickets for the symphony’s Key West performances are available at keystix.ticketforce.com and are priced at $25 to $85 per person depending on seat location.
