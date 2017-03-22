Bay Jam returns for 23rd year

The 23rd annual Bay Jam features Broadway and “Bloodline” star Norbert Leo Butz, singer and actress Schuyler Fisk, and homegrown Keys favorites like Leah Sutter, David and Nyan Feder, Alan Truesdale’s Usual Suspects and Steve Venini.
It’s set for March 26 at the ICE Amphitheater in Islamorada at Founders Park, mile marker 87 bayside. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the music starts at noon. Admission is free.
“Many people might be surprised to learn that Norbert is a Tony Award-winning Broadway singer and performer known for his lead roles in the musicals “Rent,” “Wicked,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” and “Catch Me If You Can,” said David Feder, president of ICE (Island Community Entertainment).
Fisk (daughter of actress and another “Bloodline” star, Sissy Spacek) grew up in Virginia and was an actress before turning to music. She will be playing with Virginians Carl Anderson and Sam Wilson.
The event is a family-friendly day of music and fun right on Florida Bay. Those attending can enjoy a swim at the bayfront beach just steps away from the stage, check out arts and crafts vendors from all over the country and sample a wide variety of food and local beer. You can bring blankets and lawn chairs but coolers are not permitted.
The bands:
▪ The Norbert Leo Butz Band’s music is a mix of blues, gospel and feel-good music.
▪ Fisk, Anderson and Wilson play original singer/songwriter modern Americana music heavy on the harmonies.
▪ Sutter is a Keys singer songwriter who melds alternative rock and jazz with a siren’s voice.
▪ Ecology is a Tallahassee-based genre band exploring influences from jazz, soul, funk, hip-hop, R&B, and world music. Featured are Keys musicians Nyan Feder, Ryan Raines and Tyler Lee. David Feder may join the band for a tune.
▪ Steve Venini is a Keys-based singer/songwriter.
▪ The Usual Suspects is a Keys jam band playing American rock and roll.
ICE is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing cultural events to Upper Keys residents and has provided more than $380,000 in music and arts grants to local students and school programs.
Students can apply for Bay Jam scholarships. Just have “a desire to learn and explore the arts, dance or music” and receive a letter of recommendation from a teacher or mentor. Students can download the scholarship application at www.keysice.com or contact their art or music teachers for more information. All Upper Keys high school students are eligible to apply, including home-schooled students.
