Choir and symphony perform three free concerts in Marathon and the Lower Keys

The Lower Keys Community Choir and Keys Chamber Orchestra have lined up three concerts for the coming week to entertain audiences in the Lower and Middle Keys.
The pair is performing Easter concerts (even though Easter is April 16), March 27 at the Big Pine Methodist Church, 280 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine; March 29 at Venture Out subdivision pavilion, 701 Spanish Main Drive, Cudjoe Key; and March 30 at San Pablo Catholic Church on 122nd Street oceanside, Marathon.
All concerts are at 7:30 p.m. and are free, though a free-will offering will be taken to cover expenses.
The featured work will be “Who Do You Say That I Am?,” with music by Lloyd Larson and orchestration by Brant Adams; “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross” arranged by Gilbert Martin; and “Halle, Halle, Halle,” a traditional Caribbean song set by Hal Hopson. The orchestra will also perform “Symphony I” by William Boyce.
The choir and orchestra comprise 50 singers and 10 instrumentalists who live Keyswide. They represent more than a dozen churches in the area and have been offering Christmas and Easter concerts in the Keys for more than 25 years. They are directed by Wayne Hulting and the accompanist is Jim Fogle.
Comments