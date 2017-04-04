Cuban artists show in Key West

Several of Cuba’s leading contemporary artists will exhibit their work in Key West in April as part of an ongoing cultural exchange that began three years ago.
In a continuation of a project titled “One Race, The Human Race,” The-Merger, Mabel Poblet and Lisandra Ramirez will travel to the island for a group exhibition at the Studios of Key West. The public is invited to meet the artists at an opening reception Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. The Studios are 533 Eaton St. The exhibition remains on view through April 27.
The-Merger is a contemporary collective made up of Cuban artists Alain Pino Hernandez, Mario Miguel González Fernández and Niels Molerio Luis. Their sculptures and playful collaborations set the tone for much of Cuba’s art scene. They’re joined here by members of the next generation of Cuban artists, Mabel Poblet and Lisandra Ramirez. They recently an exhibition at the Art Museum of the Americas in Washington, D.C.
In 2014, “One Race, The Human Race” was set in motion. The cultural exchange began with the debut of an exhibition of intaglio prints by the late Key West folk artist Mario Sanchez at Cuba’s Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes in Havana. Cuba reciprocated by sending some of their finest contemporary artists to Key West for a series of exhibitions and events around the island. The project was made possible through a partnership between the Studios, Gallery on Greene and the Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes.
Since then, a robust exchange of art, artists, and ideas has continued between Key West and Cuba, and a highlight of the cultural dialogue has been the opportunity for several Cuban artists to spend time in residence at The Studios of Key West.
Mabel Poblet is one of the most sought-after young artists to emerge from the contemporary Cuban art scene. This year, she will participate in the Venice Biennale, one of the most prestigious cultural institutions in the world. Best known for her luminous, unclothed self portraits, she is also recognized for her evocative performances. Classically trained, Poblet works in a variety of mediums including photography, paint, kinetic installations, performance and graphics.
Ramirez graduated from the La Academia Nacional de Bellas Artes San Alejandro and the Instituto Superior de Artes. She explores themes of isolation, both self-induced and imposed. She takes inspiration from mass-produced Japanese cartoons and animated figures.
Gallery hours at the Studios are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
