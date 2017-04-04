Who let these dogs out?

A classic tale for kids comes to the Keys for performances Friday and Saturday.
You know the story of “101 Dalmatians:” A litter of dalmatian puppies is kidnapped by Cruella de Vil for evil purposes. The puppies’ parents launch an effort to save their kids, along with dozens of other dogs.
The opening performance by the Keys Kids is on april 7 at 7 p.m. A matinee is April 8 at 2 p.m. at the Horace O’Bryant School cafetorium at 1105 Leon St., Key West.
The production is a cooperative effort with HOB and the Bahama Village Music Program. Nancy 3. Hoffman is the musical director and Penny Leto choreographs. HOB drama teachers Stephanie Manaher is the stage director.
Tickets are available only at the door one hour prior to curtain. Cost for adults is $5 and students pay $3. For more information send an email to 3nancy3@gmail.com or text or call (207) 939-0301.
