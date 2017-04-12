Dance performance travels the grounds

The world premiere of an innovative professional dance production awaits audiences on the grounds of a Civil War-era fort April 13 to 15.
“Key West Reverie” was conceived, directed and choreographed by New York City’s Wendy Taucher Dance Opera Theater and produced by the Studios of Key West. Described as an impressionistic portrait of the island city, the performance is to be staged at the West Martello Tower, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. in Key West.
“The production encapsulates the Key West experience from history and environment to Duval Street,” Taucher said. “The event has artistic and popular elements, stars from Broadway and the Metropolitan Opera and a mix of musical and movement styles.”
“Key West Reverie” is designed as a series of vignettes staged in multiple locations on the grounds of the oceanfront fort. Audiences stroll through the grounds rather than sit in one place, encountering performances while discovering the site’s weathered brick arches, flowers and plants, trees and peace garden.
The cast includes dancers, musicians and vocalists. Chief among them are Karine Plantadit, a Tony Award-nominated dancer and actress and a former soloist with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; violinist Eric Silberger, a winner of the prestigious XIV International Tchaikovsky Competition in 2011; and Metropolitan Opera singer Stefan Szkafarowsky.
Performances are scheduled at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for the Thursday and Friday shows are $35 per adult and $12 per student. The price of Saturday’s performance, which includes admission to a post-show reception with Taucher and the cast, is $55 per adult and $22 for students.
Tickets are available at tskw.org or can be purchased 30 minutes before performance times at the West Martello Tower.
Comments