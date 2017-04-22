A taste of this, a taste of that

You can savor Florida Keys flavors at the 22nd annual Taste of Key West, a tempting tasting set for 6 to 9 p.m. April 24.
It’s at Mallory Square, the downtown waterfront home of Key West’s nightly sunset celebration. The event spotlights indulgent edibles such as tropical and Caribbean-influenced cuisine, fresh-off-the-boat local seafood, vegetarian dishes and European specialties, all accompanied by a selection of wines from around the world.
The feast is a benefit for the Florida Keys’ AIDS Help organization.
Chefs from more than 50 local restaurants and catering companies typically donate their time and talent to create casual tidbits and decadent desserts. There will be wine from 100 wineries and vineyards. There will also be a large beer selection.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Biking or walking to the event is suggested but limited parking may be available at Mallory Square. General admission to Taste of Key West is free. People purchase tickets for $1 apiece to be exchanged for beverages and “tastes” that typically “cost” three to six tickets each.
Advance admission tickets can be purchased for $25 per person and include $20 in tasting tickets and a commemorative Taste of Key West wine glass. Advance tickets are available at www.keystix.com.
