May 03, 2017 10:19 AM

‘Avatar’ inspires Disney’s newest land

Associated Press

Disney’s latest themed area will open in May, and while it’s based on a blockbuster movie, it will be a place ripe for Instagram and selfie opportunities.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Pandora: The World of Avatar will open May 27. The 12-acre land is in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

It’s based on the movie “Avatar.” The story, according to website IMDB: A “paraplegic marine dispatched to the moon Pandora on a unique mission becomes torn between following his orders and protecting the world he feels is his home.”

“Avatar” was produced by Jon Landeau and released in 2009. Landau later moved to Islamorada and became involved in the community, working with Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys and the Florida Keys Wild Bird Center in Tavernier, among other things.

“Avatar,” directed by James Camerson, was the first film to gross more than $2 billion. It was nominated for nine Academy Awards.

At Disney, designers aimed to immerse visitors into a new land they could enjoy without necessarily knowing the plot line of “Avatar.” Pandora is a land filled with Instagram opportunities. The hallmark is the 156-foot-tall “floating mountain” structure. There are also gardens with plants the colors of avocado, pomegranate and mangoes.

Keynoter staff contributed to this report.

