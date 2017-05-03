This office party goes downhill fast

The Marathon Community Theatre’s final main show of the season is flush with laughs.
“Bathroom Humor” by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore opens May 4 and runs through May 31.
The setting: A bathroom of a fancy home during an office party. The story: Everyone feels obligated to attend even though most would rather not be there. To escape the drunks and usual dumb party games, the place to “go” is the bathroom. All the latest gossip about co-workers and spouses, not-so-secret affairs and wardrobe malfunctions are discussed there in what usually would be a private setting.
The show stars Jessica Young as Babette, Trish Hintze as Laura, Nancy Smith as Peg, John Schaefer as Arthur, Sean Sayer as Stu, Jimmy Dean as Sandy, Jerry Nessenblatt as the Big El and Neil Anguillo as the old man.
Directors are Dale Coburn and Jim “Boomer” Kelly. Claudia McEwen produces and the stage managers are Diane Dashevsky and Karen Diehl
Kelly handles tech, Al Dashevsky lighting and Colby Young sound. Set design is by Coburn, Kelly and Chance Ruder. The set dresser as Ann Hart and costume design is by Riet Steinmetz. Diane Dashevsky took are of props, McEwen the makeup and Kelly the stunts. The biographer is Jim Johnson.
Tickets are $25. The show is performed Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with an 8 p.m. curtain except for May 21, which is a 3 p.m. matinee. The theater is at 5101 Overseas Highway oceanside, around mile marker 49.5. Call (305) 743-0994 or visit www.marathontheater.org.
Youth theater
The theater’s Youth Theatre Summer Stage is set for June 13 to July 20, with shows set for July 21 and 22. Classes are from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration cost is $30. Call the theater to sign up, (305) 743-0408.
Comments