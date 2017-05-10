Meet the folks behind the tunes

More than 50 shows featuring more than 200 performing songwriters, including 2017 Grammy winner Maren Morris, show their talents in the Keys during the 22nd annual Key West Songwriters Festival.
Fans of live music can rock May 10 to 14 at Key West bars, restaurants, waterfront resorts, inns, a Cuban cultural center and a catamaran during sunset sailing cruises.
Most shows feature a rotating group of writer/performers who play their hits, introduce new melodies, share insights and relate the stories behind their songs. Many performances are free including afternoon and late-night offerings at the festival’s headquarters, the Smokin’ Tuna Saloon at 4 Charles St.
Morris, who earned a 2017 Grammy Award for best country solo performance for her eloquent “My Church,” is to headline the festival’s free outdoor main-stage concert in the 200 block of Duval Street. Morris also was named 2017 new female vocalist of the year by the Academy of Country Music and 2016 new artist of the year by the Country Music Association.
Beginning at 7 p.m. May 13, the main-stage performance also features the ACM Award-winning band Old Dominion and singer/songwriter Cam.
Among others coming down are Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Steve Cropper, who co-wrote “Dock of the Bay” with Otis Redding and “Midnight Hour” with Wilson Pickett, and was part of the band Booker T. and the MGs. He was in the Blues Brothers Band with John Belushi (and later John Goodman) and Dan Aykroyd, and appeared as himself in both Blues Brothers movies in the 1980s.
Other talents performing during the festival include the Dylan Altman Blues Band, , Texas singer/songwriter Robert Earl Keen, Langhorne Slim (best known for the evocative “Put It Together”) and songwriters Scotty Emerick, Dean Dillon, Chuck Cannon and Jeffrey Steele.
“I think the amazing thing that keeps bringing these writers back year after year is the ambiance of Key West and the great camaraderie they have down here together,” said festival president and founder Charlie Bauer.
Presented by international performing rights organization BMI, the Key West Songwriters Festival is to benefit the nonprofit BMI Foundation, which supports the creation, performance and study of music.
Event information, a complete schedule and ticketing, go to www.kwswf.com.
