When you reach a crossroads...

Stuck in a life you’re not so thrilled with after having raised a family? This might be inspiring for you.
The play “Shirley Valentine” comes to Key West for eight performances. It just might make you think about changing up not only your routine, but everything about yourself.
When we first meet Shirley (Vanessa McCaffrey), she is drinking wine and making dinner for her husband. She goes on with stories of her family, life and dream to travel. Then a friend offers her a chance to turn that dream into a reality and Shirley is confronted with a choice. You might have figured out how she decides.
“It really is never too late to find yourself,” says McCaffrey, whose own life took her from England to Kenya and finally Key West. “We are constantly asked to make adjustments in life but every so often we are given a chance to boldly change our lives. Not everyone can do that.”
The Fringe Theater presents “Shirley Valentine” May 17, 18, 19, 20 and 24, 25, 26 and 7 at 7 p.m. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. It’s written by Willy Russell and directed by Carole McCartee.
Tickets are $35 and available at www.fringetheater.org or by calling (305) 731-058.
“Shirley Valentine” was first staged in London’s West end in 1988. It debuted on Broadway in 989 and won the Tony Award for best play.
