Four stages, four days, endless music

Three Upper Keys stages emanate music for four days when the Key Largo Original Music Festival returns May 18.
The festival, running through May 21, includes a look behind the hits of songwriters/performers from Nashville, Alabama, North Carolina, Texas and Florida in country, folk, pop, rock and blues.
The stages are at the bayfront Sundowners, Senor Frijoles and Cactus Jack’s restaurants and bars, all close together at mile marker 104 bayside. Admission is free to all venues and performances continue late into the evenings.
The lineup kicks off May 18 with a full evening of music from 5 to 10 p.m. at Sundowners. Nashville singers/songwriters Sebastian Garcia and Nick Britt are to be joined by local favorites Dave Feder, Adrienne and festival veterans Jim Halfpenny, Melody Guy and several others.
Fans of delta blues can enjoy Mobile, Ala., native Abe Partridge, combining rock, blues and folk with songs like “White Trash Lipstick” and the soulful “Escambia County.” Nashville’s Lainey Edwards, a Chocktaw, Okla., native, raises the roof with originals like “Barnstormin’” and “You’re My Tequila,” a broken-heart ballad.
Returning are Megan Conner, Guy and Texas lyricist Halfpenny. Alternative country rock duo 33 Years also plays.
The finale May 21 features nearly 20 live performances at the Caribbean Club, 104080 Overseas Highway, in a Paella & Pig Roast event. Music starts at 2 p.m. with multi-artist performances until 10 p.m. Tickets for the 2 to 9 p.m. pig roast will be available on site for purchase.
Be sure to plan because there are so many performances, you will need a calendar to catch as many as you can.
May 18, Sundowners
▪ 5 to 6 p.m. Sebastian Garcia, Hunter Tynan Davis, J.Hartley, Nick Britt.
▪ 6 to 7: Julie Gribble, Jer Gregg, Matt Ferranti.
▪ 7 to 8: Melody Guy, R J Comer, Jim Halfpenny, Adrienne.
▪ 8 to 9:Dave Feder, Brian White, Karyn Williams, Megan Conner, Tamara Stewart.
▪ 9 to 10: Stephen Salyers, Lovely, Lainey Edwards.
May 19, Senor Frijoles
▪ 5:30 to 7 p.m.: Brian White, Karyn Williams, Megan Conner, Dianna Corcoran.
▪ 7 to 8:30: Stephen Salyers, Lovely, Lainey Edwards.
▪ 8:30 to 10: Julie Gribble, Tamara Stewart, Robin Grant.
May 19, Sundowners
▪ 5 to 6:30 p.m.: Matt Ferranti, Jer Gregg, Julie Gribble, Tamara Stewart, Robin Grant.
▪ 6:30 to 8: Melody Guy, RJ Comer, Jim Halfpenny, Abe Partridge, Scott Youngberg.
▪ 8 to 9:30: Brian White, Karyn Williams, Megan Conner, Dianna Corcoran, Keith Johns.
▪ 9:30 to 11: Saints of Havana.
May 19, Cactus Jack’s
▪ 6 to 7:15 p.m.: Nick Britt, Ryan Robinette, Keith Johns.
▪ 7:15 to 8:30: Hunter Tynan Davis, J. Hartley.
▪ 8:30 to 9:45: Matt Ferranti, Sebastian Garcia, Jer Gregg.
▪ 10 until?: The Sandbox – Hosted by Stephen Salyers.
May 20, Senor Frijoles
▪ 4 to 5:30 p.m.: Melody Guy, R.J. Comer, Abe Partridge, Adrienne.
▪ 5:30 to 7:Nick Britt, Ryan Robinette, Hunter Tynan Davis.
▪ 7 to 8:30: Jer Gregg, Julie Gribble, Maggie Baugh, Adrienne.
▪ 8:30 to 10: Brian White, Karyn Williams, Megan Conner, Dianna Corcoran.
May 20, Sundowners
▪ 2 to 3:30 p.m.: Nick Britt, Ryan Robinette, Hunter Tynan Davis, J. Hartley, Sebastian Garcia.
▪ 3:30 to 5: Jer Gregg, Julie Gribble, Maggie Baugh, Robin Grant.
▪ 5 to 6:30: Brian White, Karyn Williams, Megan Conner, Dianna Corcoran, Tamara Stewart.
▪ 6:30 to 8: 33 Years.
▪ 8 to 9:30: Stephen Salyers, Lovely, Lainey Edwards, Jim Halfpenny.
▪ 9:30 to 11: Saints of Havana.
May 20, Cactus Jack’s
▪ 6 to 7:15: Sebastian Garcia, J. Hartley.
▪ 7:15 to 8:30: Melody Guy, R.J. Comer, Abe Partridge.
▪ 8:30 to 9:45: Keith Johns, Tamara Stewart, Robin Grant.
▪ 10 until?: The Sandbox.
May 21, Caribbean Club
▪ 2 to 9 p.m.: Paella & Pig Roast on the Bay
▪ 2 to 3:30: Sebastian Garcia, Hunter Tynan Davis, J. Hartley, Ryan Robinette.
▪ 3:30 to 5: Robin Grant, Megan Conner, Julie Gribble, Tamara Stewart.
▪ 5 to 6:30: Maggie Baugh, Scott Youngberg, Adrienne, Jer Gregg.
▪ 6:30 to 8: Melody Guy, RJ Comer, Jim Halfpenny, Abe Partridge.
▪ 8 to 10: Stephen Salyers, Lovely, Lainey Edwards.
