Guitar lovers, you’ll love this

Three Florida Keys guitarists are to present concerts in three Keys locations June 2 through 4 with performances in genres from classical to contemporary to Latin.
The second annual Florida Keys Guitar Festival presents the three in a “guitar summit” format, showcasing their diverse Keys-influenced musical styles while playing together to create a musical synthesis.
The event is the creation of classical guitarist Mateo Jampol, a longtime Florida Keys resident who performs as Mateo. Also a composer and producer, he has appeared in the Yehudi Menuhin Concerts, among other prestigious showings.
Starring alongside Mateo in the three summit presentations are contemporary guitarist David Feder of Islamorada and Latin guitarist Rolando Rojas. Feder, who has been lauded by National Public Radio and singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett among many others, is particularly noted for his contemporary flamenco-infused folk stylings.
Rojas is a composer and instrumentalist who has played with people such as international star Gloria Estefan of Miami. Born in Chile, he is a graduate of the Izidor Handler Conservatory of Music in the city of Vina Del Mar. Rojas moved to Key West in 1993, where he joined Caribe of Key West, one of the longest running salsa bands in the Florida Keys
Themed “A Fusion of Master Guitarists,” the series is to open at 8 p.m. June 2 at Coral Isles Church, 90001 Overseas Highway in Tavernier. The three performers are to showcase their skills individually and together during the evening.
The music moves to Marathon June 3 for an 8 p.m. concert at Florida Keys Country Club, 4000 Sombrero Blvd.
The festival’s climax is a June 4 8 p.m. concert at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St., blending Latin, contemporary fingerpicking and classical guitar offerings. Mateo, Feder and Rojas are to share their influences and inspirations in a display of melodic synergy.
Tickets are $25 per person per show. They can be purchased at www.keystix.com for the Tavernier and Marathon performances, and at thekeywesttheater.com for the Key West performance. While advance purchase is recommended, tickets also will be available at the door.
