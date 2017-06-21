Seger finally streaming his catalogue

The hits keep on coming to streaming music services. The greatest hits, that is.
Like the Beatles and Garth Brooks before him, Bob Seger ended his stand-off with new media on Friday, making 13 albums available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Napster and Slacker Radio.
“Bob Seger wrote the soundtrack for generations of music fans lives. He’s an American icon and true legend” said Troy Carter, head of creator services at Spotify, in a statement released Friday. “It’s exciting for us to not only be able to share Bob’s music with his existing fans, but also to introduce him to new audiences around the world.”
Seger’s arrival on the digital stage comes just two weeks after the Detroit native announced the dates for his “Runaway Train” tour with the Silver Bullet Band and the vinyl reissues of 1994’s double LP “Greatest Hits” and the 1969 album “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man.”
The absence of Seger’s music on streaming outlets has long spurred chatter over what would become of the rocker’s legacy, with some albums, including “Noah,” “Mongrel” and “Brand New Morning,” out of print and still unavailable to stream.
As for why Seger was so reluctant to join the streaming revolution, a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone revealed the issue’s roots in a conflict between Seger manager Punch Andrews and Capitol Records.
“They agreed to something many years ago about new media and they don’t want to live up to it. Until that’s resolved, we let very little out,” the musician said before expressing frustration that fans were unable to access his music on demand.
But that was then. Now people can rock out to “Old Time Rock & Roll” whenever the mood strikes.
